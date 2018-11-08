A Short, Satisfying Marble And Rubber Band Rube Goldberg Machine

This is a short video of the rubber band powered two dimensional marble moving machine constructed and tested over the course of a week by Youtuber Kaplamino (previously). He says it took forty attempts and adjustments before finally working correctly. Kind of like me and my current relationship. I'm kidding, it's been nothing but blue skies right from the start. "We literally met IN couples therapy." Hey -- I was just looking for the Gamblers Anonymous meeting. Who was that loser you were with, anyways?

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Jay, who agrees there's nothing quite like trying to talk with a mouthful of marbles.