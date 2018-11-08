A Pokémon Charizard Lounger Onesie Thing With Hood, Wings And Tail

This is the $50 Pokemon Charizard Lounger "full-zip kigurumi for cosplay or sitting around the house." It has a face and ears sewn onto the hood, wings on the arms (complete with finger attachments so you can flap your arms and CAW CAW! all you want), and a fiery tail in the rear. As you may recall, yesterday we saw a Snorlax bathrobe, and today, a Charizard lounger. Who knows what tomorrow will bring! "Hopefully a meteor that makes the one that doomed the dinosaurs look like a drop in the bucket." Please don't tease me unless you really know something I don't.

Keep going for a handful of detail shots.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees comfortable cosplay is the best cosplay for falling asleep on the couch and sleeping through a convention.