A Pokémon Charizard Lounger Onesie Thing With Hood, Wings And Tail

November 8, 2018

charizard-lounger-1.jpg

This is the $50 Pokemon Charizard Lounger "full-zip kigurumi for cosplay or sitting around the house." It has a face and ears sewn onto the hood, wings on the arms (complete with finger attachments so you can flap your arms and CAW CAW! all you want), and a fiery tail in the rear. As you may recall, yesterday we saw a Snorlax bathrobe, and today, a Charizard lounger. Who knows what tomorrow will bring! "Hopefully a meteor that makes the one that doomed the dinosaurs look like a drop in the bucket." Please don't tease me unless you really know something I don't.

Keep going for a handful of detail shots.

charizard-lounger-2.jpg

charizard-lounger-3.jpg

charizard-lounger-4.jpg

charizard-lounger-5.jpg

charizard-lounger-6.jpg

charizard-lounger-7.jpg

Thanks to hairless, who agrees comfortable cosplay is the best cosplay for falling asleep on the couch and sleeping through a convention.

