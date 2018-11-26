A Flame-Spewing V8 Engine Wood Burning Stove

This is a video demonstration of an Australian man's custom hot rod V8 engine inspired wood burning stove that spews flames out of its headers after "engaging the supercharger" (in this case a fan) and opening the damper to the pipes. Pretty sweet, right? "That fan was LOUD." Fact. "And there was a dog barking half the time." Listen -- I never said this was Spielberg's latest film, okay?

Keep going for the whole video.

