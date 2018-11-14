Sure, Why Not?: A Beer Koozie That Looks Like A Red Solo Cup

Seen here modeling his finest chick-attracting plaid, a man holds a $10 beer koozie that looks like a red Solo cup. Obviously, i's perfect for blending in at a raging kegger while you sip a La Croix can. That's what I do when I'm DD (except with orange or grape soda). Besides, I don't even like keg beer, I only like bottles and cans and draft. "Where do you think draft beer comes from?" Tubes. "And where do you think those tubes go?" All the way back to the brewery, obviously.

Thanks to Greg C, who reminds us all to drink responsibly, but live at least a little recklessly when you're not having any cold ones.