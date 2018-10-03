WTF Is Wrong With You?:Guy Does Giant Motorcycle Burnout In Living Room

October 3, 2018

Note: The fire alarm that eventually goes off is in the video, not wherever you're at (when I heard it I was already halfway to the elevator even though you're not supposed to use the elevator in the event of a fire but I'm lazy and a risk taker).

This is a video of some guy going for the moron burnout world record with a massive skid across the living room. In his own words while I just thank my lucky stars these guys aren't my upstairs neighbors or I'd have no choice but to set my bed on fire and leave:

"When all the girls go out for a Friday night together, that leaves all the boys at home to play. When those boys have motorbikes, it can get a bit hectic."

I'm really hoping "all the girls" actually left for good and not just for a night out on the town. Now I'll be the first to admit I have some idiotic friends, but I don't think any of them are this dumb. Except maybe Eric. And Brian. No word if these guys somehow managed to get their AirBnB deposit back.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Christian, who was really hoping that burnout was going to end with a crash through a wall/door/window.

  • Jenness

    When I see something this stupid, all I can think is "Please don't let them breed."

  • GeneralDisorder

    My waste-of-life former brother-in-law did this with my buddy's motorcycle at his wedding reception. It was a good thing that 1) Bandit's Hideaway (the venue) has plenty of doors for ventilation and 2) the idiot responsible for paying for the damage was the idiot who caused the damage.

    Granted he was also falling-down drunk while he was sitting on the motorcycle lighting up the rear tire of a motorcycle that wasn't his... For once my buddy who owned the bike wasn't the one being stupid.

    Also if anyone is wondering why all those dudes in that room were just fine with this happening... I guarantee the wife was getting the house in the divorce. If she wasn't before she sure as shit is now.

  • The_Wretched

    So renters then.

  • Bling Nye

    Or airbnb'ers.

    Actually, I could see someone doing this if they were going to replace the floors anyway, or varnish over the skid marks to make their floor "cool and unique" or some shit. Still pretty fucking dumb. And if it's not their own property, I really dislike them even more.

  • sizzlepants

    The ruination of a perfectly good hardwood floor :(

  • GeneralDisorder

    It's probably just laminate.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    the guy's quote sounds like the set-up to a great gay porno

  • Closet Nerd

    I'm gonna go out on a limb and guess alcohol was involved....

  • Mark

    This is how he wants his 15 minutes of fame to go down?

  • Dao

    We’ve all done stupid things.

  • Deksam

    Don't try this at home...
    Do it at your friend's house.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Thanks Captain Obvious.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    At least he took his shoes off in the house. That's nice.

  • Eric Ord

    You know who else is a burnout is Meh. You can tell because he obviously doesn't have the judgement to vote for me for best Geekologie message boards poster.

  • TheQiwiMan

    ..but they look so intelligent..

  • don satow

    These guys are liars. Can you believe any female wanting to be with these guys?

  • Michael Knight

    meth, it's a hell of a drug

  • Bling Nye

    I'm a fan of stupid hijinks and do love me some shenanigans, but this is just ... idiotic. It's gonna stink up your whole place for a while and the smell will get into all your shit... Not to mention you're breathing fucking carcinogens.

  • Jason Christopher

    Ummmmmmm....okay? Cool, guys.

  • Wooder

    Obviously a tenant with a BIG issue with his landlord and decided to NOT take the high road.
    He wanted to make a lasting impression for his landlord...*snicker*

