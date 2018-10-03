WTF Is Wrong With You?:Guy Does Giant Motorcycle Burnout In Living Room

Note: The fire alarm that eventually goes off is in the video, not wherever you're at (when I heard it I was already halfway to the elevator even though you're not supposed to use the elevator in the event of a fire but I'm lazy and a risk taker).

This is a video of some guy going for the moron burnout world record with a massive skid across the living room. In his own words while I just thank my lucky stars these guys aren't my upstairs neighbors or I'd have no choice but to set my bed on fire and leave:

"When all the girls go out for a Friday night together, that leaves all the boys at home to play. When those boys have motorbikes, it can get a bit hectic."

I'm really hoping "all the girls" actually left for good and not just for a night out on the town. Now I'll be the first to admit I have some idiotic friends, but I don't think any of them are this dumb. Except maybe Eric. And Brian. No word if these guys somehow managed to get their AirBnB deposit back.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Christian, who was really hoping that burnout was going to end with a crash through a wall/door/window.