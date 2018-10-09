WTF Did I Just Watch?: Weird Music Video With Contagious Dance

This is the music video for Little Big's 'SKIBIDI', featuring a man whose weird little dance proves to be infectious, and spreads to everyone around him. The song isn't that good (but it will grow on you if you're not careful), although I'm sure the dance will be added to Fortnite in the next update. I'm going to be honest: I've been the victim of an infectious dance before. "Really?" Haha, no I hate dancing -- it was a rash. Never sit bare-assed on the benches in the gym locker room, that's what I learned. You might think they spray them but they don't spray them. Now I have an athlete's foot between my buttocks. You know how embarrassing that was to tell my doctor? "Very?" Of course not, the man has held my penis in his hands before.

