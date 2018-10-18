Wide Turns: Another Day, Another Truck Driver Trying To Knock Down A Power Line

Note: Some language.

This is a video from Midland, Texas of a truck driver attempting to make a right turn and trying to run over a utility pole and knock down some power lines in the process. Turns: I'll be the first to admit that making them can be tricky. "We don't even have a mailbox anymore." Thanks for pointing that out, dear.

Keep going for the video, which (un)fortunately ends with these people leaving before things really get electrifying. Also, why does everybody filming these videos always seem to have a cracked windshield? We should try to score a government grant to do a study.

Thanks to Dave L, who agrees if you can't go around it, go over it.