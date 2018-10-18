Wide Turns: Another Day, Another Truck Driver Trying To Knock Down A Power Line

October 18, 2018

truck-vs-utility-pole.jpg

Note: Some language.

This is a video from Midland, Texas of a truck driver attempting to make a right turn and trying to run over a utility pole and knock down some power lines in the process. Turns: I'll be the first to admit that making them can be tricky. "We don't even have a mailbox anymore." Thanks for pointing that out, dear.

Keep going for the video, which (un)fortunately ends with these people leaving before things really get electrifying. Also, why does everybody filming these videos always seem to have a cracked windshield? We should try to score a government grant to do a study.

Thanks to Dave L, who agrees if you can't go around it, go over it.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Driving a truck is hard. But there's a quick acronym that will help any trucker who comes into an issue like this. GOAL. Get out and look!

  • Douchy McDouche

    That guy is power tripping.

  • jodyberry

    Sounds like Gomer.

  • Bling Nye

    Goodbye CDL.

  • Doog

    "Damn I wanted to see it" Me too lady, me too.

    Honestly getting out of there was a way better idea though.

