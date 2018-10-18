Wide Turns: Another Day, Another Truck Driver Trying To Knock Down A Power Line
Note: Some language.
This is a video from Midland, Texas of a truck driver attempting to make a right turn and trying to run over a utility pole and knock down some power lines in the process. Turns: I'll be the first to admit that making them can be tricky. "We don't even have a mailbox anymore." Thanks for pointing that out, dear.
Keep going for the video, which (un)fortunately ends with these people leaving before things really get electrifying. Also, why does everybody filming these videos always seem to have a cracked windshield? We should try to score a government grant to do a study.
Thanks to Dave L, who agrees if you can't go around it, go over it.
-
GeneralDisorder
-
Douchy McDouche
-
jodyberry
-
Bling Nye
-
Doog
Read More: driving around having a terrible time, electricity, oh snap is it time to do a little utility pole battle? count me in, so that's what that looks like, turns: they're hard sometimes, video, wide turns, yeah that's generally frowned upon, you don't get any points for doing it that slow just fyi, you're doing it wrong