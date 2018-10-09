Whoa: Bodypainted Model That Looks Like A Swimming Sea Turtle

October 9, 2018

This is a video of model Sara Costabiei bodypainted by artist Johannes Stoetter (previously) to appear as a swimming sea turtle when she flaps her arm a little bit. Crazy, right? At first I had no clue what I was looking at. Then I thought I knew what I was looking but wasn't sure. THEN THE TRUTH WAS REVEALED TO ME. "How did that make you feel?" I think I liked the mystery better, 3.5 out of 5 stoner sea turtles from Finding Nemo, stop using plastic straws and just drink out of the glass like you do at home.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to my friend becca b, for reminding me to bring my reusable bags to the grocery store.

  • Stryker

    Now that makes question all sea life.

  • Eric Ord

    The amount of effort and the exacting detail that went into this lady blending into her environment reminds me of the lengths I'll go to to avoid Meh's bullshit.

  • Douchy McDouche

    If you pause at the right moment you can catch some sea turtle camel toe.

  • robyto

  • Malik Wilson

  • Andyman7714

  • FearlessFarris

    Whatever floats your turtle, man.

  • TheQiwiMan

    HAWT

  • Wooder

    She spent 8 hrs been painted to just flap her one arm...this is the bottom of ones ocean career here.

  • Jenness

    I often wonder about these models. That has got to be the most tedious, boring and uncomfortable thing to be static like that while getting painted and.

  • The_Wretched

    He turtle, she turtle?

