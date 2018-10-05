White Walker, Limited Edition Game Of Thrones Inspired Johnnie Walker Whisky

October 5, 2018

This is a short promo video for White Walker, limited edition Game Of Thrones inspired bottles of Johnnie Walker whisky. Is it the exact same Red Label swill in a shrink-wrapped bottle? Of course it is.

The White Walker "has notes of caramelized sugar and vanilla, fresh red berries with a touch of orchard fruit and features single malts from Cardhu and Clynelish." Best served chilled.

Wow, how very Game Of Thrones. I can almost taste the Westeros. "You're being facetious." How very astute of you. "But you still tried to buy as much as you could, didn't you?" Of course I did, and I'm going to sell it all for a huge profit right before Game Of Thrones finally returns in twenty years.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jason L, who agrees Aftershock Blue is the original drink of White Walkers.

  • lushkneebumbuild

    how is this show so retardedly successful/overrated?

  • kodama

    Tits.

  • Bling Nye

    Some Execs meeting...

    Exec 1: Hey, we need to make more profits, how can we sell more swill?

    Exec 2: Market to kids like McDonalds does, it's genius!

    Exec 3: Lay off workers, and automate everything!

    Exec Assistant: People like Game of Thrones, and there's a thing called a 'white walker', we could call our beverage 'White Walker' and tie it to the GoT crowd...

    Exec 2: I have an idea, what about that 'Game for Thrones' show people like, I've heard there's a Johnny Walker in it, we should sue them!

    Exec 3: Great idea, maybe we could tie the products together and call our swill "WHITE WALKER"...

    Exec 1: Sounds a little racist, but who fuckin' cares, meeting adjourned boys, now who's turn is it on this dead hooker?

    FIN

  • Jenness

    *whistles and claps and hands you an award*

  • Bram Dekker

    I love this webzone.

  • Munihausen

    I'll take my Lagavulin 16 year, but thank you. *looks at clock*

  • Geekologie

    *moves hour hand to 5* I've got you

  • Munihausen

    I love this webzone.

