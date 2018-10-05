White Walker, Limited Edition Game Of Thrones Inspired Johnnie Walker Whisky

This is a short promo video for White Walker, limited edition Game Of Thrones inspired bottles of Johnnie Walker whisky. Is it the exact same Red Label swill in a shrink-wrapped bottle? Of course it is.

The White Walker "has notes of caramelized sugar and vanilla, fresh red berries with a touch of orchard fruit and features single malts from Cardhu and Clynelish." Best served chilled.

Wow, how very Game Of Thrones. I can almost taste the Westeros. "You're being facetious." How very astute of you. "But you still tried to buy as much as you could, didn't you?" Of course I did, and I'm going to sell it all for a huge profit right before Game Of Thrones finally returns in twenty years.

Keep going for the video.

