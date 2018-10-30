Whatever Works: Training Bus Drivers To Respect Cyclists By Making Them Sit On Stationary Bikes As Buses Go Flying By

This is a video from Cariacica, Brazil of bus drivers in training learning what it feels like to be a tiny piece of meat pedaling down the street when a 15-ton bus comes screaming by only 1.5-meters (5-feet) away. The purpose is to teach the drivers to maintain a minimum 1.5-meters between their buses and cyclists. I imagine they learned their lessons. Me? *about to stick paperclip in electric socket* I never learn my lesson. "What the hell are you doing?" I'm going to charge this paperclip so I can use it to recharge my phone later in case it dies while I'm out. "Solid plan." I'm like a modern Nikola Tesla but smarter.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Carmen, who only rides side streets to avoid traffic. Me? I travel everywhere I need to go in the sewers like a Ninja Turtle for ultimate safety.