What Does It All Mean?: Photographer Captures Shot Of Rare Quintuple Rainbow

October 4, 2018

quintuple-rainbow.jpg

This is a shot from New Jersey based nature photographer John Entwistle in the aftermath of hurricane Florence of a rare quintuple rainbow. Obviously, its rainbow mom must have been taking some serious fertility drugs.

John lives in Farmingdale and was looking out his back deck when he saw this. He says he wasn't sure what he was looking at but knew it was something special. While double and triple rainbows are exciting to see, they aren't nearly as rare as what this was. Supernumerary rainbows are made of one brilliant, main rainbow followed by multiple others. Supernumerary rainbows with two or three are even common enough, but five is almost unheard of.

Man, five pots of gold all lined up right next to each other. The only problem is there's gonna be a leprechaun guarding each one. I'm good for taking out one or two, but five? That's like an end-game boss battle. Those little f***ers are quick and they use a lot of magic. Plus, you know, we'll be on mushrooms.

Thanks to Hal R, who agrees whoever takes out the most leprechauns gets the lion's share of the gold, which is fair.

Getting Creative: Man Fakes His Own Death In Motorbike Accident For Marriage Proposal

Previous Story

Video Of A Construction Worker Driving Down Highway Unknowingly Whacking Other Trucks With A Giant Plastic Pipe

Next Story
  • Bling Nye

    This must be some viral advertisement for that crossover movie, Leprechaun Centipede. Or it's just some leprechauns running a train on each other. Either way.

  • Jenness

    This is spectacular and so beautiful :)

  • TheQiwiMan

    Maybe this is the only way the Double Rainbow Guy will finally be allowed to die in peace.

  • Closet Nerd

    Holy Fucking Shit Balls!

  • Munihausen

    Fabulous

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: beautiful, but is that a reading rainbow or what?, i just want to ride it right into the pot of gold, look at all the pretty colors!, mother nature, new jersey, photography, rainbow, rare, taste the rainbow, well that's something you don't see every day, what does it all mean
Previous Post
Next Post