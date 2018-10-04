What Does It All Mean?: Photographer Captures Shot Of Rare Quintuple Rainbow

This is a shot from New Jersey based nature photographer John Entwistle in the aftermath of hurricane Florence of a rare quintuple rainbow. Obviously, its rainbow mom must have been taking some serious fertility drugs.

John lives in Farmingdale and was looking out his back deck when he saw this. He says he wasn't sure what he was looking at but knew it was something special. While double and triple rainbows are exciting to see, they aren't nearly as rare as what this was. Supernumerary rainbows are made of one brilliant, main rainbow followed by multiple others. Supernumerary rainbows with two or three are even common enough, but five is almost unheard of.

Man, five pots of gold all lined up right next to each other. The only problem is there's gonna be a leprechaun guarding each one. I'm good for taking out one or two, but five? That's like an end-game boss battle. Those little f***ers are quick and they use a lot of magic. Plus, you know, we'll be on mushrooms.

