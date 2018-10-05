Well That's Not Good: Grandpa Riding His Mobility Scooter Down Highway

Because lucid minds don't last forever, this is a rather saddening video of a grandpa riding his mobility scooter down the highway in Long Beach, California. Some more info while I try to contact this old man's caretakers and tell them not to believe him the next time he says, "I'm just popping down to the corner store for some prunes to loosen my bowels.":

"It's a Saturday morning. I am with my buddies and we are sitting in my truck in the left-hand turn lane. I look to the left and randomly see some senior citizen in a scooter making a right hand turn onto the highway just cruising at like 10 miles an hour. Cars are whipping around him, and we are just cracking up because this dude has no idea or care about how dangerous or crazy this looks to all the cars around him."

Granted there's a very slim possibility he's not actually senile and just misses the feel of the open road and the wind in his dentures and doesn't care if he gets hit by a car because he doesn't have much time left anyways and is tired of spending it watching reruns of old westerns he's already seen a million times and weren't that good to begin with. I'm sorry, am I projecting? You've gotta get me out of here. "What are you doing in an old folk's home?!" I came to read stories and stayed for dinner -- now I've got a room and they won't let me leave! Sponge baths are cool though if they're gentle, so don't crash the tank through my wall until after 2:30.

