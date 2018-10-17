Well Hello There: Sexy Lounging Dr. Ian Malcolm From Jurassic Park 1:4 Scale Statues

This is the 1:4 scale Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) statue created by Chronicle Collectibles and available from Sideshow Toys. All that crazy mathematician sexiness doesn't come cheap though, and the limited edition hunks are available for pre-order for $600. That's a lot of money just to be able to set a miniature lounging Jeff Goldblum on your desk at work and give everyone who walks by an undeniable boner. Worth every penny, there's no question, but still a lot of money.

Keep going for a bunch more shots.

