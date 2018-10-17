Well Hello There: Sexy Lounging Dr. Ian Malcolm From Jurassic Park 1:4 Scale Statues

October 17, 2018

ian-malcolm-statue-1.jpg

This is the 1:4 scale Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) statue created by Chronicle Collectibles and available from Sideshow Toys. All that crazy mathematician sexiness doesn't come cheap though, and the limited edition hunks are available for pre-order for $600. That's a lot of money just to be able to set a miniature lounging Jeff Goldblum on your desk at work and give everyone who walks by an undeniable boner. Worth every penny, there's no question, but still a lot of money.

Keep going for a bunch more shots.

ian-malcolm-statue-2.jpg

ian-malcolm-statue-3.jpg

ian-malcolm-statue-4.jpg

ian-malcolm-statue-5.jpg

ian-malcolm-statue-6.jpg

ian-malcolm-statue-7.jpg

Thanks to Elizabeth B, who knows what the people want and would make a great queen.

  • Bling Nye

    Obligatory "yeah, yeah, but your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could that they didn't stop to think if they should," quote.

  • Jenness

    I have never understood the appeal of Goldblum at all as a sex symbol.

  • Bling Nye
  • The_Wretched

    Injured Jeff Goldblum doesn't make me happy pants.

  • Eric Ord

    FIRST

    PS Isn't 1:4 pretty big as far as these things go?

  • Wooder

    For Jeff Goldblum we could go down to 1:16 and I would be fine with that

