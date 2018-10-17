Watch A Bridge Buckle After A Charter Bus Ignores The Bridge's 10-Ton Weight Limit

This is a video from the one-lane Beaver Bridge in Beaver, Arkansas of a charter bus ignoring the bridge's 10-ton weight limit and crossing, despite these buses typically weighing three to four times that. That bridge clearly isn't thrilled about it, and you can see the whole thing buckling as the bus crosses. When reached for comment about the incident, the bus driver undoubtedly insisted he "was just following the GPS" and "these things should know better." I assume he also mentioned the secret to good bus driving is the same secret to a successful marriage: never admitting you've made a mistake.

Keep going for the video while I try to console my nephew and explain I thought the weight limit for his Power Wheels Jurassic Park Jeep was merely a suggestion.

Thanks to hairless, who wants to know what other risks this bus driver is taking in his life.