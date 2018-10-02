'Warsaw Tetris': Video Of This Horribly Jammed Intersection In Poland

This is a four and a half minute anxiety producing video from Warsaw, Poland of an intersection (which includes railcar crossings) that gets so disastrously backed up it's been nicknamed 'Warsaw Tetris'. Man, that looks like a nightmare. Now I now those big Tetris drops feel good, but I don't think you need any more long blocks.

Keep going for a video of motorists all having a terrible time while I pitch a multi-billion dollar hovertrain project to Warsaw to fix this mess.

Thanks to hairless, which is exactly what I'd be after I pulled it all out if I was ever stuck in that jam.