'Warsaw Tetris': Video Of This Horribly Jammed Intersection In Poland

October 2, 2018

This is a four and a half minute anxiety producing video from Warsaw, Poland of an intersection (which includes railcar crossings) that gets so disastrously backed up it's been nicknamed 'Warsaw Tetris'. Man, that looks like a nightmare. Now I now those big Tetris drops feel good, but I don't think you need any more long blocks.

Keep going for a video of motorists all having a terrible time while I pitch a multi-billion dollar hovertrain project to Warsaw to fix this mess.

Thanks to hairless, which is exactly what I'd be after I pulled it all out if I was ever stuck in that jam.

  • Walt Mistler

    Needs guns.

  • TheQiwiMan

    A peek into the 7th circle of hell.

    For full effect, imagine having a burstingly full bladder and add a screaming baby in the back seat.

  • FearlessFarris

    ...and your fuel gauge is hovering on empty.

  • TheQiwiMan

    ...and your car is swarming with mosquitoes.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    and your radio won't stop playing local car dealership commercials

  • TheQiwiMan

    ..and when the commercial breaks are over, it returns to Mariachi music

  • Jenness

    ...and you're sitting on a bucket using pliers for the steering wheel.

  • Douchy McDouche

    ...and then you get a call that your house is burning.

  • Zeus360

    And your temp gauge just moved up past the middle...

  • FearlessFarris

    There's a Pollack joke to be made here.

  • Lenora V. Rogers

  • TheMajesticWaterRuffalo

    NAILED IT!

  • Wooder

    Solution: Traffic light...what chaos....I lost hair watching this! Thanks GW

  • jodyberry

    Vertical video AND shaky cam. Now I really have anxiety!!

