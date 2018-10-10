Voice Over Outtakes From Pickle Rick's First Appearance In Rick And Morty

Note: Some language.

This is a video of animated outtakes from Rick And Morty co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland while trying to get through his initial Pickle Rick lines from the episode. I'm surprised he made it through at all. He says it's the 'Morty -- turn me so we're making eye contact' line that really gets him, which makes sense. Still, it sounds like they're having a great time. I, for one, would love to have a great time. I'd even settle for a good time, but the number in that bathroom stall was a lie. "Who was it?" GEICO.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Alan, who agrees we could all use a pickle mentor.