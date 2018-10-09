Video Of Venus Flytraps Eating Yellowjacket Wasps

Seen here with what appear to be some spider leftovers still in one of its mouth, this is a video of a Venus Flytrap eating a bunch of yellowjacket wasps. Mother Nature: she's a cruel mistress. Now I've heard protecting wasps and hornets is almost just as important as the bees, but clearly this Venus Flytrap disagrees. I'm not going to argue with it. "But--" *huffing Raid* I SAID I'M NOT GOING TO ARGUE WITH IT.

Keep going for the video while I plant my entire yard's perimeter with Venus Flytraps. Big ones -- large enough to eat people. This place is gonna be a shit-show come Halloween.

Thanks to Caroline, who agrees there's no such thing as biting off more than you can chew if you're a good chewer. I can do two full packs of grape Big League.