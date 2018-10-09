Video Of Venus Flytraps Eating Yellowjacket Wasps

October 9, 2018

Seen here with what appear to be some spider leftovers still in one of its mouth, this is a video of a Venus Flytrap eating a bunch of yellowjacket wasps. Mother Nature: she's a cruel mistress. Now I've heard protecting wasps and hornets is almost just as important as the bees, but clearly this Venus Flytrap disagrees. I'm not going to argue with it. "But--" *huffing Raid* I SAID I'M NOT GOING TO ARGUE WITH IT.

Keep going for the video while I plant my entire yard's perimeter with Venus Flytraps. Big ones -- large enough to eat people. This place is gonna be a shit-show come Halloween.

Thanks to Caroline, who agrees there's no such thing as biting off more than you can chew if you're a good chewer. I can do two full packs of grape Big League.

7+ Hours/Day: Man Diagnosed With Technology Addiction Clinic's First Case Of Netflix Addiction

Previous Story

Awwww: Man Reunited With His Dog Lost On The Streets For Three Years

Next Story
  • Munihausen

    Tough to have sympathy for those Vespula sp.

  • I was JUST starting to reluctantly get on board with the "save the bees" shit because they actually pollinate crops in a way we could never do ourselves. That being said, the ONLY reason I was casually warming to that was because we could still all agree that wasps are useless as fuck and total dicks that can eat shit forever.

    If that isn't the case then I'm right back where we started. Concrete over the ocean to kill all those sharks and weird ass demon fish, then concrete right over that. Let's start over with one big parking lot.

  • The_Wretched

    That's going to be one overfed plant.

  • Jenness

    I hate yellow jackets so I'm a fan of this video. Though not of this location. Wherever this is, it needs to have an insecticide fogger applied

  • Mark

    I took great pleasure watching this video.

  • I hate those bastards, so this is quite cathartic.

  • Jenness

    I'm with you!

  • Wooder

    Its like donut day at work...people die in this also... Work out the weak!

  • FearlessFarris

    "HAHA! Your stings mean NOTHING to me!"

  • Andyman7714

    GIVE ME SOMETHING TO STING YOU MOTHER FU...

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: carnivorous plants, eating things, everything has to eat, freaky deaky, i'm going to eat you now goodbye, insects, mother nature, mother nature is totally nuts, nature, plants, so that's what that looks like, the circle of life, video, wasps
Previous Post
Next Post