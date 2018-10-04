Video Of A Construction Worker Driving Down Highway Unknowingly Whacking Other Trucks With A Giant Plastic Pipe

This is a video from Union City, Georgia of a construction worker driving down the highway obliviously whacking semis and school buses with a piece of 12-foot plastic pipe hanging out the side of his vehicle. The guy filming is absolutely loving it. I guarantee if he could drive behind a truck doing the same thing on his commute every day, he would. And I don't blame him -- I'd do the same thing. Except I want my pipe to have googly eyes so I can pretend it's a snake trying to eat everything it passes.

Keep going for the full vertical video.

Thanks to Carsten, who agrees he should have also hung one off the other side and DUAL WIELDED THOSE PIPES.