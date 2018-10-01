Video From The World Snail Racing Championship
This is a video from the World Snail Racing Championship in Congham, Norfolk, England, where over 200 of the
world's area's fastest snails raced 13-inches from the middle of a circle in an attempt to be crowned winner and take home a silver tankard of lettuce. It sounds like a very exciting event, and I may have to skip attending the World Grass Growing Tournament this year to catch it. "But what about the International Paint Drying Championship?" I'd almost forgot! Man, it sucks I can't be in two different places at the same time.
Keep going for the video. I especially liked how #3 tried hitching a ride on another snail.
Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees there's nothing you can't turn into an action-packed sport.
