Video From The World Snail Racing Championship

October 1, 2018

This is a video from the World Snail Racing Championship in Congham, Norfolk, England, where over 200 of the world's area's fastest snails raced 13-inches from the middle of a circle in an attempt to be crowned winner and take home a silver tankard of lettuce. It sounds like a very exciting event, and I may have to skip attending the World Grass Growing Tournament this year to catch it. "But what about the International Paint Drying Championship?" I'd almost forgot! Man, it sucks I can't be in two different places at the same time.

Keep going for the video. I especially liked how #3 tried hitching a ride on another snail.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees there's nothing you can't turn into an action-packed sport.

Surprisingly Mesmerizing: Hitting A Water Balloon With A Weed Whacker In Ultra Slow-Motion

Previous Story

Thanks, Internet!: 'Mr. Bottleopener Rides A Roller Coaster'

Next Story
  • Eric Ord

    EVERYONE WAS SUCH A DOWNER IN THIS THREAD THAT I HAD TO ADD SERIAL NUMBERS TO MY SARCASTIC POSTS ABOUT HOW CHEERY THEY WERE

  • Mark

    lettuce not jump to conclusions

  • ShartInYourJacuzzi

    Every single snail in the video is going to die some day soon.

  • Geekologie

    :(

  • Eric Ord

    Well, that's cheery! (2)

  • TheQiwiMan

    Perfect analogy for human existence: We are all just aimlessly slithering to our end while the Old Ones watch in bored semi-amusement.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Personally I prefer the twin electric rail plus 9V snail repellent.

    https://i.imgur.com/m9vZAV7...

  • Eric Ord

    Well, that's cheery!

  • Wooder

    There are no winners in this sport. The audience is bored, the snails have to work for lettuce. This is borderline cruelty.

  • GeneralDisorder

    You underestimate how much snails love lettuce.

  • Eric Ord

    Well, that's cheery! (3)

  • The_Wretched

    Auto-da-fé / Pre dinner exercise....for the snails.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: and they're off!, away they go!, come on slimy go -- you can do it!, competition, different strokes for different folks, enjoying yourself, exciting, flying, having a great time, i'm flying jack!, race, real things that exist, slow down!, snails, sports, sure why not, that's too fast, whee!, zoom zoom
Previous Post
Next Post