Uh-Oh: Drag Racer's Parachute Fails During Race

October 16, 2018

This is a video of Pro Mod drag racer Mike Bowman's parachute failing during a qualifying race in St. Louis. Thankfully, there's a safety net at the end of the track that catches his '69 Chevelle, and he's able to walk away from the incident unharmed. Obviously, my drag strip might require a few modifications before being put to use for sanctioned racing. "You dug a moat at the end of the track and filled it with crocodiles." Oh, and I suppose the first drag strip you ever built was just perfect.

Keep going for the whole glowing brakes video.

Thanks to speakerbox, who agrees this is exactly why drag racers need ejector seats.

  • Michael Harris

    That sand did not do a good job. 3 or 4 nets with varying tensile tightness would have slowed it more gently in stages.

  • Michael Harris

    Add ramp, wings and tail then pick a destination. Stow those tray tables in upright and locked position, prepare vehicle for takeoff.

  • Douchy McDouche

    "Fuck your finish line! Last one to the net is a bitch!"

  • Closet Nerd

    Fuck the net.... add a ramp!

  • Jesus H. Presley ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ™

    Goddamn!!!

  • Bling Nye

    Oh man, what a drag.

  • Jesus H. Presley ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ™

    What drag?

  • The_Wretched

    Shoot!

  • Beard

    Didn't realize how crucial those little parachutes were. I always thought they were just cute little "I did it!" chutes to celebrate going over the finish line.

  • Bling Nye

    You can differentiate by the confetti or lack thereof.

  • WhiteEagle2

    Those breaks were lit, yo!

