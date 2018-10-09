Two Downhill Skiers Impatient For Snow Ski Through A Fallen Leaf Covered Forest

October 9, 2018

Too impatient to wait for some actual snowfall in a few months, this is a video of two skiers (absolutely destroying their skis) skiing on the autumn leaves (and rocks) of the Cantal Forest in Southern France. Admittedly, it looks like a lot of fun. Can I borrow your skis? "But don't you have your own?" Yes. "So then why--" Listen, it really isn't that hard to figure out. I can't tell if you're acting dumb or just want me to admit it, but yes, I'm going to be in the Olympics and you have nicer equipment than I do.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Christian, who's more of a grass skier.

  • Beard

    When they really get going, the leaves thrown up by their skis look like pixelated snow. Pixelated orange snow.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Leaves are slippery as fuck. I'm not surprised this worked so well.

  • Wooder

    They must have rentals! then you can aim for the rocks and trees.

  • The_Wretched

    Needs to be set to that little big song.

  • Jenness

    How they don't hit more trees is beyond me. I can just walk around and slam into crap much less careening down a hill going super fast on two sticks.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Huh. Well I guess there are many other, less fun, ways to die.

  • Kevin

    Indeed..... I concur

  • Closet Nerd

    Seems much more terrifying without the snow for some reason....

  • scott19

    You'd be able to see branches coming in the snow. But not through a leaf pile.

  • Closet Nerd

