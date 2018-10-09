Two Downhill Skiers Impatient For Snow Ski Through A Fallen Leaf Covered Forest

Too impatient to wait for some actual snowfall in a few months, this is a video of two skiers (absolutely destroying their skis) skiing on the autumn leaves (and rocks) of the Cantal Forest in Southern France. Admittedly, it looks like a lot of fun. Can I borrow your skis? "But don't you have your own?" Yes. "So then why--" Listen, it really isn't that hard to figure out. I can't tell if you're acting dumb or just want me to admit it, but yes, I'm going to be in the Olympics and you have nicer equipment than I do.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Christian, who's more of a grass skier.