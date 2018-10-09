Twenty Giant Purple Tentacles Emerging From The Windows Of Old Navy Building

October 9, 2018

tentacle-building.jpg

This is a video of Building 611 at Philadelphia's Navy Yard, where artists FilthyLuker and Pedro Estrellas (Luke Egan and Pete Hamilton) added twenty giant, inflatable tentacles poking out the windows to create 'The Navy Yard Sea Monster'. How whimsical. Thankfully it's not a real sea monster or I'd feel sorry for the animal control workers who get dispatched to that job. *two workers pull up to building in city truck* Oh hell no, let's go grab some cheesesteaks and ring the Liberty Bell.

Keep going for some drone fly-bys.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees the Eagles need to get it together.

Stunning Timelapse Of Last Night's SpaceX Rocket Launch As Seen From Los Angeles

Previous Story

Two Downhill Skiers Impatient For Snow Ski Through A Fallen Leaf Covered Forest

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: art, inflatable, octopus, sea monsters, so that's what that looks like, sure why not, tentacles, the kraken, things that look like other things, video, you know sometimes i wish i'd been a giant inflatable tentacle artist
Previous Post
Next Post