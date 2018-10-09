Twenty Giant Purple Tentacles Emerging From The Windows Of Old Navy Building

This is a video of Building 611 at Philadelphia's Navy Yard, where artists FilthyLuker and Pedro Estrellas (Luke Egan and Pete Hamilton) added twenty giant, inflatable tentacles poking out the windows to create 'The Navy Yard Sea Monster'. How whimsical. Thankfully it's not a real sea monster or I'd feel sorry for the animal control workers who get dispatched to that job. *two workers pull up to building in city truck* Oh hell no, let's go grab some cheesesteaks and ring the Liberty Bell.

Keep going for some drone fly-bys.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees the Eagles need to get it together.