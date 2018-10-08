To Infinity And Beyond!: Space Capsule Inspired Cat Beds

This is the line of 'classic spacecraft' inspired cat beds made and sold by design company MyZoo Studio. Prices start at $97 and the beds are available in three styles: Alpha, Beta and Gamma. Alpha (vertically oriented tube) and Beta (horizontally oriented tube) models sit in the floor, and the Gamma model can be wall-mounted FOR A VIEW FROM ABOVE. Cats like it up high. Me? I don't feel safe on any floor above the second, but that's just me and I know from a lot of past experiences I can jump from a second story balcony without breaking my legs. I also know from a single past experience that a jump from a third story balcony can break my legs, and make it really painful to pee for what I can only assume will be the rest of my life.

Keep going for a bunch more shots and a couple videos.

Thanks to Samantha P, who agrees space cats are pretty awesome.