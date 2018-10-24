Timelapse Of A Glacier Flowing Through A Valley Like A River

October 24, 2018

This is a video from BBC Earth Lab discussing the flowing movement of glaciers. Scientists have calculated the particular glacier in this timelapse moves about 275 meters per year, or about three-quarters the length of your penis. Now print this article out and show you friends and never say I haven't done anything nice for you.

Keep going for the video.


Thanks again to K Diddie, who can't wait for the grass growing segment.

  • Douchy McDouche

    That's a lot of coke! Ooh-ahh!

  • Wooder

    Well thank God they timelapsed that. Otherwise its the "Watch Paint dry" show or "Grass growing" channel.

  • qcp

    The "Watch Paint dry" show, also known as "The Walking Dead"

  • Eric Ord

    Vid is scientific evidence of Meh's thought process

