They're Coming: Two Tiny Drones Work Together To Open A Door

October 26, 2018

This is a video of two of the FlyCroTug drones developed by researchers at Stanford University and the Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne in Switzerland that are capable of working together to manipulate heavy objects. In this example, one uses a hooked wedge inserted below a door to pull it open after the other has depressed its handle (both contain microspines on their undercarriages to anchor themselves to the carpet while pulling). Even with the world political environment aside, these are truly terrifying times we're living in. Remember to tell your kids you love them but the robots are coming and its everybody for themselves.

Keep going for the whole video. On the upside, at least they're not particularly quick door openers.

Thanks again to K Diddie, who agrees this is why it's important to switch to round doorknobs.

  • Doog

    In the immortal words of Tenacious D "That's @#$&ing teeeam wooorrrkk"

  • Jenness

    But were people on the other end doing that? Or were they programmed for that specific door - just not seeing the GAHHHHHHH factor that makes me want to become a Prepper like I do when I watch Boston Dynamic videos.

  • Wooder

    10 bucks said humans were helping the drones fly and understand. The drones weren't problem solving just a few gadgets to pull/grip/retract...far from "Attack of the Drones"

  • Bling Nye

    Wake me up when they can open a door with a round knob.

  • Wooder

    As soon as they get the door open their batteries are dead...facepalm moment.

  • Irina Abramovich

    Lol—That’s a good one!

