They're Coming: A Robotic Snake That Can Climb Ladders

October 11, 2018

If your thought your treehouse was safe, think again -- this is a video demonstration of a new robotic snake (links to article with longer video) developed by researchers at Kyoto University that can climb ladders thanks to its 36 individual joints. For reference, that is entirely too many joints. I'm surprised after three or four it isn't so high it's just curled up on the couch asking a friend to make sure its heart is still beating. Chill out snake-bro, we're not calling 911.

Kyoto University researchers say the robot snake could be used to enter dangerous situations that are unsafe for humans.


It may also be able to rescue humans that are stuck in hard to reach places.

They developed an advanced gait for the device that could enable it to crawl through narrow pipes that would otherwise be inaccessible by search and rescue teams.

What's more, a version of the device can be used underwater, perhaps to drag people in need of help out of flooded areas.

Riiiiiight, the old search-and-rescue snake-bot. That's how they're gonna get us -- pretending all these robots are being developed for the good of humanity when in reality they're gonna be our downfall. Trust me, I watch a lot of movies. "Which ones?" Mostly adult flicks. "What does that have to do with the robot apocalypse?" We don't have much time left. "And?" And I have priorities.

Thanks to Thaylor H, who agrees robo-snakes are the worst snakes. "I disagree." Yeah well nobody asked you, Indy.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Kill it.

  • Andyman7714

    How in the hell is that thing going to rescue anybody? Drag them through the rungs of the ladder by the neck?

  • Jenness

    This won't end well

  • Jonathan Tippett

    I've been seeing robots for years that "may be able to rescue humans in hard to reach places" but I have yet to see evidence of them doing anything other than gearing up to exterminate.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Meh, I'll worry when it can climb 10 rungs in less than 3 and a half hours.

  • Wooder

    Think of the rungs of the ladder been people's necks and its just crawling over people strangling them as it goes.

    Put barb wire around this snake and put 1000s on the battle front...every human/animal for miles around is dead by morning.

    The end of humans is near...

  • Bling Nye

    I thought it was more along the lines of it infiltrating your colon and burrowing around in your body before crawling out your eye socket and into the next victim's butthole.

  • TheQiwiMan

    *crosses fingers*

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Gearing up for a live action remake of their favorite tentacle hentai are they?

Read More: climbing things, getting around, nowhere to run nowhere to hide, robot apocalypse, robots, snakes, snakes -- why'd it have to be snakes?, so that's what that looks like, well i guess i can cross treefort off my safe places to hide in the event of a robot apocalypse
