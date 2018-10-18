The Weather Channel Demonstrates Its Immersive Wildfire Visualizations

October 18, 2018

weather-channel-wildfire-visualization.jpg

Seen here really feeling the heat, this a video of a Weather Channel reporter demonstrating the company's new immersive visualization technology (previously seen in its Hurricane Florence coverage) in a California wildfires segment. I liked how some of the flames and debris pass in front of the reporter. Really makes you feel like you're right there, doesn't it? "Not really." Fair enough. If you had to choose, would you rather die by fire or water? PROTIP: Never choose right away, always try to renegotiate with the evil villain planning on killing you first. You never know, they might just have a change of heart. Unless that evil villain is me, in which case there is no renegotiating, and I don't care what you choose, I'm feeding you to my crocodiles. "You have crocodiles?" Depends -- can you tell the difference between a crocodile and a turtle? "Yes." Then no I do not.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees soon all the Planeteers will be represented by the Weather Channel's new immersive technology.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I thought they blew their special effects budget on the flood one.

  • Adibobea9

    When are they going to demonstrate the dangers of strip clubs…?

  • Jenness

    Goes up a hill a football field a second. Wow. OK I did not know that and am appropriately horrified.

  • Bling Nye

    I fucking knew the people predicting the weather were in control of it, fucking witches and warlocks, the lot of 'em!

  • Closet Nerd

    "Fire goes up to LUDICROUS speed......"..... what is this? Spaceballs?!

Read More: beats somebody sitting at a desk i suppose, disasters, fire, get out of there lady -- run!, i can feel the heat from here!, so is this supposed to get the millennials watching the weather channel or what?, so that's what that looks like, spicing it up, sure why not, technology, video, weather
