The Thirteenth Doctor Gets The Barbie Doll Treatment

October 11, 2018

doctor-who-barbie-1.jpg

This is Jodie Whitaker as the thirteen Doctor in Barbie Signature Collection form, complete with sonic screwdriver. The doll is available for pre-order now for around $50 and ships in time for Christmas. Not to brag about all my disposable income or anything, but I'm going to get one of these for every single person on my Christmas list this year. "How many people is that?" Just me, but I might get one for you too if you play your cards right. "I have a full house." But we're playing Go Fish. "Sooooo..." So it's coal for you again this year. "Last year was a reindeer turd you just said was coal." I didn't think you'd be able to tell the difference. I also didn't think you'd try taking a bite out of it.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

doctor-who-barbie-2.jpg

doctor-who-barbie-3.jpg

Thanks to my friend Julia C, for inspiring me to bring one of these to our Dirty Santa gift exchange this year even though the price limit is supposed to be $25. I'm a baller.

  • Jason Christopher

    Not here to comment on the Barbie doll (I don't believe I'm their target market for that)...
    Just wanted to say I think Jodie did great in her premiere as #13. Looking forward to the rest of the season!

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    someone out there is just waiting to hot glue this thing

  • Ollie Williams

    P.S. Not anatomically correct. Already checked.

  • Jenness

    LOL I can't wait for the look of horror on the PC-parents faces when their little girl tears this open and immediately takes off all the clothes and puts her into a sparkly princess outfit with heels, a tiara and gets her crayons to put make up on her.

  • Bling Nye

    I would think "PC-parents" (liberal minded, open to alternative views?) wouldn't care much about what they dressed the doll up like, that's kinda the point of being PC isn't it? Or am I missing something? ....... if you want to talk about aghast parental reactions, I kinda think it's more likely to occur on the opposite end of the political spectrum, if for example they saw a Ken doll (the 'male Dr. Who doll') immediately dressed up by their kid in a sparkly princess outfit etc..

    At least, speaking for myself, (I'm guessing I'm likely what you'd call a PC-parent?) I really don't give a fuck how my kid dresses up this doll.

    Women can be intelligent, strong and powerful and still be feminine, still be WOMEN. The two things are definitely not mutually exclusive. What's wrong with Dr. Who getting "dolled up", exactly?

  • Frédéric Purenne

    You made me giggle with joy with that thought. God I hate Whovians... at least the ones I personally know.

  • GeneralDisorder

    The only people who I know that I can say for sure like Dr. Who are insufferable twats.

  • Bling Nye

    Confirmed, am insufferable twat and happen to like Dr. Who. ;)

