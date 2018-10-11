The Thirteenth Doctor Gets The Barbie Doll Treatment

This is Jodie Whitaker as the thirteen Doctor in Barbie Signature Collection form, complete with sonic screwdriver. The doll is available for pre-order now for around $50 and ships in time for Christmas. Not to brag about all my disposable income or anything, but I'm going to get one of these for every single person on my Christmas list this year. "How many people is that?" Just me, but I might get one for you too if you play your cards right. "I have a full house." But we're playing Go Fish. "Sooooo..." So it's coal for you again this year. "Last year was a reindeer turd you just said was coal." I didn't think you'd be able to tell the difference. I also didn't think you'd try taking a bite out of it.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

Thanks to my friend Julia C, for inspiring me to bring one of these to our Dirty Santa gift exchange this year even though the price limit is supposed to be $25. I'm a baller.