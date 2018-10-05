The Ol' One Block Jenga Level Pull

October 5, 2018

GET THAT RAT'S NEST OF CHARGING CABLES OFF THE TABLE.

This is a video of a guy successfully pulling a one-block level from a Jenga tower and not toppling the whole thing. Some more info while I slam this cup of coffee and get this Friday party started: "That's not coffee, is it?" What are you, some sort of HR narc?

"While playing an invigorating game of Jenga, my boyfriend decided he was going to try to pull out the one single block left and see if the top blocks would land right on top of the bottom set. Of course, I believed it would fall over or apart. Yet again, he proved me wrong and made it look easy. He pulled out the one block and had the top layers land perfectly with the bottom ones. This shows me to always believe in the impossible."

First of all, that was not "an invigorating game of Jenga" -- it literally just started and HE COULD HAVE PICKED ANY OTHER BLOCK. That absolutely would have not showed me to "always believe in the impossible," it only would have proved, "holy shit, I'm dating an idiot."

Keep going for the whole video (unnecessary), and go HERE to watch a man playing giant Jenga actually HAVE to make the move because he has no other choice.

Thanks to my friend Chrissy, who agrees if you can't pull at least four blocks at once you're not gonna be able to hang playing Jenga with us.

Fore!: An Autonomous Golf Bag Caddie That Follows You Around The Course

Previous Story

The Internet In A Nutshell: This Video Of A Baby Sea Lion

Next Story
  • Douchy McDouche

    That is a freshly stacked stable tower. What is the fuss all about? And he knocked out another piece. Game over.

  • Jenness

    Reading her statement I get the feeling that she's decided to just set the bar as low as possible in several areas.

  • James Mcelroy

    If it can be done it's not impossible. Don't "always believe in the impossible." That's idiotic.

  • Tigerh8r

    What about the infinitely improbable?

  • Bling Nye

    I call bullshit, one of the pieces fell off on the backside, you can clearly see TWO came out--the one in his hand and the one that falls on the table.

    Judges? "The game ends when the tower falls -- completely or if any block falls from the tower (other than the block a player moves on a turn)."

    I award you no points, and may god have mercy on your soul.

  • Wooder

    Good Eye Bling...may I never play against you, your glares would be unbearable. I'm already sweating...

  • bigalosu

    Bad sleeve tattoo, cut-off sleeve t-shirt, random stuff on table, animal cage on floor in background... Yep. It's Florida!

  • Dao

    It’s a good thing he has the pull-out method dialed, I guess.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: but you didn't have to do that, congratulations?, dare to dream, games, i'm not sure you understand what invigorating means, jenga, so that's what that looks like, trying hard and believing in yourself, yeah you did, you could have made any other move
Previous Post
Next Post