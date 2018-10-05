The Ol' One Block Jenga Level Pull

GET THAT RAT'S NEST OF CHARGING CABLES OFF THE TABLE.

This is a video of a guy successfully pulling a one-block level from a Jenga tower and not toppling the whole thing. Some more info while I slam this cup of coffee and get this Friday party started: "That's not coffee, is it?" What are you, some sort of HR narc?

"While playing an invigorating game of Jenga, my boyfriend decided he was going to try to pull out the one single block left and see if the top blocks would land right on top of the bottom set. Of course, I believed it would fall over or apart. Yet again, he proved me wrong and made it look easy. He pulled out the one block and had the top layers land perfectly with the bottom ones. This shows me to always believe in the impossible."

First of all, that was not "an invigorating game of Jenga" -- it literally just started and HE COULD HAVE PICKED ANY OTHER BLOCK. That absolutely would have not showed me to "always believe in the impossible," it only would have proved, "holy shit, I'm dating an idiot."

Thanks to my friend Chrissy, who agrees if you can't pull at least four blocks at once you're not gonna be able to hang playing Jenga with us.