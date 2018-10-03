The Lunch Feeder: An Impressive Rube Goldberg Machine That Feeds A Four Course Meal

This is another genius Rube Goldberg machine built by Joseph of Joseph's Machine (previously: this one also worth a watch) that feeds him a four course meal (well, a brussel sprout, hotdog with ketchup, asparagus spear, and soup) so he can work and eat at the same time. Now that is some solid multitasking. Me? I don't believe in multitasking because I like to give a single task my complete and undivided attention. I feel like you make fewer mistakes that way. "You're wearing two different socks." Whatever. "And no pants." It happens. "And only half your face is shaved." Well I didn't say you make NO mistakes that way.

Keep going for the video, it really is impressive.

Thanks to Lurena, who agrees this is cool, but nothing beats your mom airplaning forkfuls of spaghetti and meatballs into your hangar.