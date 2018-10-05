The Internet In A Nutshell: This Video Of A Baby Sea Lion

October 5, 2018

Note: Volume on.

This is a microcosm of the internet in the form of a short fifteen second video of a precious baby sea lion making its way towards the person filming. Then it decides to open its mouth and everything goes straight to hell in a handbasket (at least it was one of my mom's nice Longabergers). Like I said, the internet in a nutshell. Now why do I get the sinking feeling that sound is going to be the anthem for my weekend?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to my friend Chrissy, who invited me to happy hour at 3, which is a much happier hour than 5. I'll see you there.

