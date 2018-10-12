That Looks Fun: This Insane Highway Interchange In China

October 12, 2018

highway-interchange.jpg

Seen here looking more like a roller coaster than a road, this is a drone video of the Qianchun Interchange in southwest China. Construction of the maze began in 2009, and was completed last year. The interchange consists of eighteen different ramps traveling in eight different directions in five layers, the highest of which stands 37 meters (~121 feet) tall. That looks confusing. I'd estimate if you want to catch a flight on time you should leave for the airport no less than a day early, and plan on getting lost and passing your house again at least twice.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who agrees personal jetpack transportation is long overdue.

