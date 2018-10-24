Thanks, Internet!: 'Sale' Tube Man Dancing To Awolnation's 'Sail'

This is a video of a 'Sale' crazy dancing inflatable tube man shaking all his cylindrical parts to AWOLNATION'S 'Sail'. Apparently the person filming had to make two u-turns to capture this video, although I'd be willing to drive over a median and crash off a bridge into a river for footage so perfect.

Keep going for the video, which is especially good in the very beginning.

Thanks to Dougie, who agrees crazy arm waving wacky inflatable men sure know how to sell products. Doesn't even matter what it is, I'm buying.