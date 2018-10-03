Thanks, Internet!: Deer Performs Phil Collins' 'In The Air Tonight' Drum Fill On Children's Playset

October 3, 2018

phil-collins-deer.jpg

This is a short video of a deer slipping and falling while trying to climb a children's plastic outdoor pirate ship playset and unintentionally performing the classic drum fill from Phil Collins' 'In The Air Tonight' in the process. Obviously, you would have a hard time arguing that the circulation of this video is not the exact reason why the internet was invented.

Keep going for the video, as well as a 30-minute loop of the drum fill from the song because it exists. I lasted 2 minutes 40 seconds.

Thanks to Christina D, who agrees the internet can be magic, occasionally.

Crazy English Man Gets Pulled Over Trying To Drive With A Car Full Of Tree Branches

Previous Story

Switzerland Begins Extracting Precious Metals From Cremated Bodies

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animals, deer, i have two ears and a heart don't i?, instruments, magical, music, oh wow, oh yeah that was it alright, perfection, songs, thanks internet, the internet in a nutshell, video, we're getting the band back together, what a time to be alive
Previous Post
Next Post