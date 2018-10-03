Thanks, Internet!: Deer Performs Phil Collins' 'In The Air Tonight' Drum Fill On Children's Playset

This is a short video of a deer slipping and falling while trying to climb a children's plastic outdoor pirate ship playset and unintentionally performing the classic drum fill from Phil Collins' 'In The Air Tonight' in the process. Obviously, you would have a hard time arguing that the circulation of this video is not the exact reason why the internet was invented.

Keep going for the video, as well as a 30-minute loop of the drum fill from the song because it exists. I lasted 2 minutes 40 seconds.

