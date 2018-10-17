Thanks, Internet!: A 46-Minute Compilation Of Every Time Bob Ross Cleaned A Paintbrush

October 17, 2018

This is 'Beat The Devil Out Of It', a 46-minute compilation that allegedly includes footage of every time Bob Ross cleaned a paintbrush on The Joy Of Painting. I'm not at all ashamed to admit I just watched it all the way through twice and I feel like it was missing a couple of my favorite brush whackings, but I could just be remembering wrong. My memory is, how do I put this-- "Complete garbage." Honey! What makes you say that? Is it your birthday? Shit, it's your birthday, isn't it? "AND our anniversary." The ol' double whammy -- how do I always forget that?! I knew it was sometime in September. "October." I'm sorry honey, I swear I'll make it up to you next year. "You said that last year." And I believe I really meant it at the time!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Michael W, who agrees Bob's brush whacking technique truly is second to none.

