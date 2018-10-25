T-Pain's Custom Pickle Rick Wrap On His Nissan 240SX

This is an Instagram video of T-Pain unveiling and dancing in front of the custom Pickle Rick wrap he just got on his Nissan 240SX. As far as Pickle Rick car wraps go, it's definitely the best one I've seen. Of course it's also the only one I've seen. Kinda like how my brother is my favorite brother. "Because he's your only brother." That also makes him my least favorite brother. Funny how the world works, isn't it? "How's that?" Not very well recently, do you even watch the news? "I only read Geekologie." The world is perfect, let's go get ice cream.

Keep going for the whole video while I watch cartoons on my phone under my desk.

Thanks to Luc G, who agrees Pickle Rick makes everything better, except family therapy.