Switzerland Begins Extracting Precious Metals From Cremated Bodies

October 3, 2018

precious-metals-from-ashes.jpg

"Your grandpa lives in here now, like a genie. Anybody wanna little cup?"

The largest crematorium in Switzerland has begun extracting the precious metals contained in the ashes of cremated bodies if the family of the deceased approves the process. Currently only about one out of three families do, with proceeds going to the government instead of them, which is probably exactly why only one in three are opting for the precious metal package.

Gold, silver and platinum nuggets that survive the intense 700 Celsius fires are all that remain after a body is burnt at the Nordheim cremation facility - Switzerland's largest - in Zurich. Approximately 6,000 corpses are cremated here each year.


As of earlier this month, Nordheim has put in place a machine that filters out precious metals from the ashes and the crematorium then sells them to recycling firms for profit.

The recycling project is set to earn the city of Zurich 100,000 Swiss francs (€87,700) in revenue each year.

I've heard of blood diamonds before, but *putting on cool guy shades* bone gold? "Take those off." I don't wanna, my right eye is still puffy. "Why's that?" My coworker Greg hit me. "Why'd he do that?" I tried using a chewed Now And Later to yank out one of his gold fillings while he was asleep. "You probably deserve that." No, I deserve to be at the pawn shop selling part of a tooth right now.

Thanks to Thaylor H, who agrees there be gold in them thar bodies.

  • Jenness

    A Chicago company has been converting dead people into diamonds from their carbon for like 10 years now. http://www.lifegem.com/ They have over 3500 centers to superheat your loved one across the US!

    I think I'd like this but then what if you lose it? Plus - what if you were in a Pawn Shop and then saw some jewelry and bought it and turned out to be some dead person. Creepy.

    Make for a good movie though.

  • Eric Ord

    FIRST

    PS My shit's 100% PLATINUM

  • Geekologie

    you're pyrite Eric, just admit it!

  • Eric Ord

    Hey! I just Googled that!

  • Geekologie

    :)

