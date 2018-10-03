Switzerland Begins Extracting Precious Metals From Cremated Bodies

"Your grandpa lives in here now, like a genie. Anybody wanna little cup?"

The largest crematorium in Switzerland has begun extracting the precious metals contained in the ashes of cremated bodies if the family of the deceased approves the process. Currently only about one out of three families do, with proceeds going to the government instead of them, which is probably exactly why only one in three are opting for the precious metal package.

Gold, silver and platinum nuggets that survive the intense 700 Celsius fires are all that remain after a body is burnt at the Nordheim cremation facility - Switzerland's largest - in Zurich. Approximately 6,000 corpses are cremated here each year.

As of earlier this month, Nordheim has put in place a machine that filters out precious metals from the ashes and the crematorium then sells them to recycling firms for profit. The recycling project is set to earn the city of Zurich 100,000 Swiss francs (€87,700) in revenue each year.

