Swiss Space-Saving Toilet Bowl Doubles As A Sink

October 25, 2018

space-saving-public-toilet.jpg

This is a video demonstration of a space-saving public toilet in Switzerland (it's a very small country) that also doubles as the bathroom's sink. I especially like how putting the seat down with the sink running makes it look like somebody peed all over on the seat. That's a nice feature. Still, I dunno -- washing your hands so close to where somebody just skidded a turd down the back of the bowl seems weird to me. Honestly, you could save even more space in most men's restrooms by only installing a single sink instead of a wall of them, since most men don't use them anyways. "Whatever, my penis is spick-and-span," I imagine most men lying to themselves as they bee-line it for the door straight from a urinal. Me? I always wash my hands twice, then open the door with a paper towel, then use hand sanitizer once I'm out of the bathroom. And, on top of all that, I always wear gloves. "You're a weird dude, GW." Whatever, penis fingers.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to n0nentity, who just rinses his hands in the back of the toilet tank like a normal person.

  • Douchy McDouche

    The article doesn't mention that it also recycles the water. Pee goes in, drinking water comes out.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Serenity did it better #youcanttaketheskyfromme

  • Doog

    Coming soon to an airplane near you!

  • Bling Nye

    Not just for prisoners any more!

  • Wooder

    Always guaranteed to have a wet seat as the video demonstrates...another epic bathroom moment. I will have to walk out of the bathroom with a wet backside...a lot of puzzled people looking at me...

  • Eric Ord

    FIRST

    PS Meh's mental state

