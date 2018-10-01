Surprisingly Mesmerizing: Hitting A Water Balloon With A Weed Whacker In Ultra Slow-Motion

This is a short video of a weed whacker whacking a water balloon, filmed in ultra slow motion. Why did it not break? I expected it to break. Is it not actually filled with water? I want answers. But I want Taco Bell more, so if I have to choose I'm 100% fine with this remaining a mystery.

Keep going for the video while I slap my belly and pretend it's a water bed.

Thanks to Joe A, for reminding me of the time I cut my whole yard with a weed whacker because my lawnmower broke.