Surprisingly Mesmerizing: Hitting A Water Balloon With A Weed Whacker In Ultra Slow-Motion

October 1, 2018

This is a short video of a weed whacker whacking a water balloon, filmed in ultra slow motion. Why did it not break? I expected it to break. Is it not actually filled with water? I want answers. But I want Taco Bell more, so if I have to choose I'm 100% fine with this remaining a mystery.

Keep going for the video while I slap my belly and pretend it's a water bed.

Thanks to Joe A, for reminding me of the time I cut my whole yard with a weed whacker because my lawnmower broke.

  • Closet Nerd

    its probably that stuff that acts like a liquid when no pressure applied, but acts as a solid when force is applied
    #science

  • GeneralDisorder

    I have to assume the weed whacker was at idle and not running full speed.

    My $75 weed eater brand whacker would rip through cardboard and send pieces all over the yard. It would have ripped that balloon in half on the first whack.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Looks like one of those twerking girls in rap videos.

  • TheQiwiMan

    E
    R
    O
    T
    I
    C

  • The_Wretched

    Is it saturday night already?

