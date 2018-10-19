Spider On Police Dashcam Appear As A Giant Spider Crawling Across Street Towards Officer

October 19, 2018

This is a short video from the dashcam of a Fulshear, Texas police officer of a spider that, thanks to its proximity the camera, creates an optical illusion that it's actually a giant spider crawling across the street towards the officer. So....what is the spider actually walking on? The dashboard? Is it a reflection? Or is this an actual giant spider? Because I have heard everything is bigger in Texas. Although, FULL DISCLOSURE: My girlfriend was not impressed the night we spent there. "You're talking about your penis." We both agreed it was average at best.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Christina D, who agrees giant trained police spiders are right around the corner.

  • Bosun Higgs

    Ray Harryhausen returns in time for Halloween.

  • Megatron Jenkins

    Ahhh, the master!!! I love his work, Clash Of The Titans is my favorite, next to Jason And The Argonauts!

  • Bling Nye

    Spider pig, spider pig, does whatever a spider pig does.

  • Ollie Williams

    IT'S COMIN' RIGHT FOR US!

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    8-legged freaks

  • The_Wretched

    But what about the spider?

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    i've only seen the Fly

  • Megatron Jenkins

    "Help me! Help me!"

  • Ollie Williams

    What you did there, I see it.

  • PUNX

    I am from TX and everything is bigger in here. GW you have to be born here not just a visitor. it don't work like that

  • Megatron Jenkins

    I am from Alaska, and we could cut my home state IN HALF, and Texas would be the third-biggest state! Denali Mac, bitch!!!

  • Jenness

    Someone has to review all of these? That job would be 98% boring as hell and 2% WTF did I just watch I would think.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Depending on what city it's from there's probably daily naked man and naked woman content to laugh about.

  • Ollie Williams

    Or masturbate to.

  • Eric Ord

    You SICK FUCK

Previous Post