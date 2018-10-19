Spider On Police Dashcam Appear As A Giant Spider Crawling Across Street Towards Officer

This is a short video from the dashcam of a Fulshear, Texas police officer of a spider that, thanks to its proximity the camera, creates an optical illusion that it's actually a giant spider crawling across the street towards the officer. So....what is the spider actually walking on? The dashboard? Is it a reflection? Or is this an actual giant spider? Because I have heard everything is bigger in Texas. Although, FULL DISCLOSURE: My girlfriend was not impressed the night we spent there. "You're talking about your penis." We both agreed it was average at best.

Keep going for the whole video.

