Sorry I'm Late!: Video Of A Five-Foot Python Falling Out Of The Ceiling In A Bank

October 15, 2018

This is some security cam footage from a bank in Nanning, southern China, of a five-foot python falling out of the ceiling and disrupting a staff meeting. "Shit, this isn't the vault!" I imagine the snake realizing as it fell. Sucks too because now I'm gonna have to start training a whole new python.

  • bakuryu

    Wow, He's almost like a cat: able to reverse-turning midair avoiding to fall on his back...almost. And he can even swim on wood. Mother nature has outdone herself once more. I'm talking about the girl who get scared by something heavy falling on her out of the blue and freeze on the spot hoping to not die. Such an evolution achievement that Darwin would be proud.
    Of being dead by far.

  • Bling Nye

    A 'five-foot python falls out in a bank, disrupting a staff meeting' and there's not one penis reference...? GW, are you feeling ok?

  • Jenness

    I wonder what, if any, worker's compensation insurance coverage there is for this? Wait...this is China..

  • Tigerh8r

    I wondered how much that snake weighs, looks like it could have broken a collar bone or something...

  • GeneralDisorder

    Well, I'm suffering mental anguish from this event. Side note, what weird ritual were these folks performing?

  • MustacheHam

    This is what happens if you don't read for typos, especially for work orders. You end up with a constrictor instead of a constructor.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Video cut offs right before they start cooking it. Because Chinese people eat ANYTHING.

  • The_Wretched

    I was thinking "free food" myself.

  • Alexandra

    Myself included, I think a lot of people really overestimate how “free” some parts of China are.

  • Douchy McDouche

    If at any point you thought that China is "free" you're overestimating your intelligence.

  • Ollie Williams

    You're replying to a bot.

  • The_Wretched

    You're replying to a reply to a bot.

    I'm replying to a reply to a reply to a bot.

  • Bling Nye

    It's bot replies all the way down...

  • Megatron Jenkins

    "Indiana Jones jokes, why's it always gotta be Indiana Jones jokes?!?"

  • Eric Ord

    Vid is Meh revealing his true nature on the Geekologie message boards

  • bakuryu

    A slithering being, unable to stand on his own and incapable of reaching anyone,hissing all the time and making people run away screaming?

  • Alf in pog form

    Blocked in your country? try this one https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Why would this video not be available in my country? Since when is CCTV footage copyrighted material?

  • The_Wretched

    Preprogrammed error messages don't accurately state the law as it applies across jurisdictions. It's more that a US provider (CBS) is being a jackass.

  • Eric Ord

    It's not just copyright. It's all a propaganda war.

