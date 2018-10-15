Sorry I'm Late!: Video Of A Five-Foot Python Falling Out Of The Ceiling In A Bank
This is some security cam footage from a bank in Nanning, southern China, of a five-foot python falling out of the ceiling and disrupting a staff meeting. "Shit, this isn't the vault!" I imagine the snake realizing as it fell. Sucks too because now I'm gonna have to start training a whole new python.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks again to hairless, who agrees that is not how you boost employee morale.
