So, This Is What The End Looks Like: Boston Dynamics' Latest Shockingly Agile Atlas Humanoid Robot

This is a short video from Boston Dynamics of the latest iteration of their ATLAS humanoid robot doing a little untethered parkour. First it hops over a log to warm up, then jumps up three steps with shocking grace and agility. So, if you thought owning a two-story house was going to save you from the robots, it's time you burn the paper placement/kid's menu you drew your robot apocalypse survival plan on and start taking the threat seriously. We need to build a bunkbed. "You mean bunker?" That's an even better idea. I mean yes of course that's what I meant. *discreetly ripping up bar napkin*

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to cjcjcjcj, who agrees the robots are evolving much, much faster than we ever will.