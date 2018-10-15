So That's What That Sounds Like: Baby Caracal Cat Kitten Screaming For Food

This is a short video of an extremely eyebrowed young caracal cat begging for/possibly demanding some food from its caretaker. The typically nocturnal and secretive (rarely observed in nature) caracal is native to Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, and India, and can grow up to 40 pounds at maturity. Like most of my friends though, this one is still a baby. "Wait -- like you're friends with actual babies, or adults who just act like babies?" Come on, I think we both know the answer to that. "Actual babies." They just get me.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees cats want what they want when they want it, no exceptions.