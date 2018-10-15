So That's What That Sounds Like: Baby Caracal Cat Kitten Screaming For Food

October 15, 2018

caracal-kitten-sound.jpg

This is a short video of an extremely eyebrowed young caracal cat begging for/possibly demanding some food from its caretaker. The typically nocturnal and secretive (rarely observed in nature) caracal is native to Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, and India, and can grow up to 40 pounds at maturity. Like most of my friends though, this one is still a baby. "Wait -- like you're friends with actual babies, or adults who just act like babies?" Come on, I think we both know the answer to that. "Actual babies." They just get me.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees cats want what they want when they want it, no exceptions.

Savannah, Georgia Seeks Person Who Attached Googly Eyes To American Revolution Statue

Previous Story

Custom $1,350 Game Boy, Nintendo And Super Nintendo Themed Air Jordans

Next Story
  • Kale BlackFlash Johnson

    Fax anyone?

  • fcpw

    80's ray gun.

  • The_Wretched

    Maybe it swallowed an electric motor?

  • That little fucker is a scanner. Wear a tinfoil hat or end up like this guy:
    https://youtu.be/FoIy7Y7H72Q

  • Megatron Jenkins

    Mind.

    Blown.

  • Jenness

    HA!

  • Munihausen

    Awesome - would own, if not illegal to do so in the socialist Utopian state in which I live.

  • FearlessFarris

    10/10 would snuggle.

  • Roark

    Sounds like an electric power drill

  • Andyman7714

    Sounds like AOL dial up.

  • Closet Nerd

    That is NOT what i expected at all!

  • FearlessFarris

    I know right! That's what makes these "unexpected animal sounds" videos so great. That one last week with the baby seal was another solid entry.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animals, awwww, cats, fascinating, here kitty kitty, important information, meow?, mother nature, precious moments, so that's what that sounds like, video, what does that sound mean what do you want?
Previous Post
Next Post