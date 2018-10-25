Smart Thinking: Police Lure Loose Pig Home With Trail Of Doritos

October 25, 2018

dorito-pig-1.jpg

This is a video of the San Bernardino Police Department of California using a bag of loose Doritos to lure an escaped pig named Smalls back home. In their own words while I get my arm stuck in the vending machine again. And for the record, I paid, the chips just didn't drop (I didn't pay):

Highland Station received a call reference a pig "the size of a mini horse" 🐷🐴 running around the neighborhood. Deputy Ponce and Deputy Berg found him and due to previous calls, knew where he lived. They lured him back home with @Doritos one of our deputies had in her lunch bag 😋. They made a trail and he followed. "We were able to put him back in and secure the gate. It was fun!" said Deputy Ponce.


Crime fighting to safely securing a mini horse sized pig, we do it all

Some news outlets are reporting they used Poppin' Jalapeno flavored Doritos, which doesn't make any since because Cool Ranch is obviously the superior flavor. "I prefer--" I'm sorry, did you see a podium? "No..." Then I guess it's not up for debate, is it?

Keep going for a short news report which includes a reporter who clearly doesn't know how large domestic pigs grow and thinks they're all Wilbur/Babe sized.

dorito-pig-2.jpg

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees with me on the Cool Ranch thing.

  • KingCraigers

    I usually use donuts to lure pigs over.

  • Tigerh8r

    "The plan was nearly foiled when a couple of local stoners ran out and started scarfing the Doritos..."

  • Megatron Jenkins

    (Frantically waves my hand)

    These aren't the droids you're looking for!!!

  • Kaizer Chief

    If my name was Ponce I’d probably get it changed choppy chop.

  • 600k?

    I don't know but who is that fine ass news reporter on the left though....

  • I'm honestly a bit surprised the cops didn't fear for their lives and shoot it.

  • Megatron Jenkins

    Are you kidding, shoot a fellow officer?!?!!?

  • Wooder

    I'm sure you could get the Cop and Pig to follow you if you used donuts. ;)

    I know the old cop and donut joke...but its true.

  • Ollie Williams

    It really seems like emjoi's should be discouraged on official police department social media pages.

  • Bling Nye

    "3 Dead in Police Chase Shoot Out 😒😲😎🙌💃❤️🌹🌹🌹"

  • Megatron Jenkins

    (Falls off the couch laughing)

  • Bling Nye

    There's a "pigs" joke in there somewhere, I just know it..............

  • Ez

    Or Piggie Smalls. Or https://media.giphy.com/med...

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    this'll finally put San Bernardino on the map!

  • Ollie Williams

    Nothing says classy like chain link fences around property and bars on all windows and doors.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    those are real cobwebs too. the time of year is just a coincidence.

