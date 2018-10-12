Smart Thinking: Men Try Using Forklift To Knock Down Concrete Wall With Immediate Drop Below
Because doing things the right way is never as fun as doing things the completely wrong and incredibly dangerous way, this is a video of a group of men trying to knock down a short concrete wall by repeatedly backing into it with a forklift. It ends exactly how you'd expect, and the vehicle's operator is lucky he escaped without being skewered by a piece of rebar or getting crushed under the forklift. That said, if at anytime in the future you presented me with a similar concrete wall that needs knocking down, I would 100% suggest we repeatedly back a forklift into it.
Keep going for the whole video.
Thanks to Simon L, who agrees using things for their unintended purposes is what having a sense of adventure is all about.
Read More: breaking things, construction, dangerous, demolition, having a great time immediately followed by a terrible time, heavy machinery, just wack it with the forklift a couple times what could go wrong?, nailed it, problem solving, smart thinking, solving problems, using things for unintended purposes, video, whatever works, whee!, woopsie, yeah you did, yikes