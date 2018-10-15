Skydivers Take Turns Falling Through A Ring Of Other Skydivers Holding Hands

October 15, 2018

This is a video of a bunch of skydivers holding hands to form a ring while other skydivers take turns falling through their little mile-high friendship circle. Why? I'm not really sure, but I assume they got bored of regular low-fat vanilla flavored skydiving and decided they needed to invent games to spice it up a bit. Admittedly, I've done the same thing before, but in the bedroom. Just ask my girlfriend. "I'm not sure he really grasps the concept." HAHA -- CONNECT FOUR HONEY, YOU LOSE AGAIN.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to lizzy, who agrees they should have played red rover instead.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I guess that skydiving is more fun than survival? I want to try but also dont' want to try. Tough call.

  • Wooder

    OOOKKKK, not sure what the challenge is here. They fall through a ring of grown men holding hands....aaaaaand a big woopie piddy doo! These guys have the imagination of a giraffe.

    Step up the game...geometric shapes and smoke streamers...backflips...

  • Juvenal Osegueralopez

    this Fortnite shits getting out of hand...

  • Tigerh8r

    That looks like a good way to lose an appendage.

  • bakuryu

    And/or to broke a long friendship.

Read More: dare to dream, different strokes for different folks, everybody needs a hobby, extreme sports, falling, falling is easy, having a great time, i'm flying jack!, i've never been skydiving before but i have plenty of nightmares about falling out of planes with no parachute, skydiving, so that's what that looks like, sure why not, video, well that looks like fun, whee!
