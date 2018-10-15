Skydivers Take Turns Falling Through A Ring Of Other Skydivers Holding Hands

This is a video of a bunch of skydivers holding hands to form a ring while other skydivers take turns falling through their little mile-high friendship circle. Why? I'm not really sure, but I assume they got bored of regular low-fat vanilla flavored skydiving and decided they needed to invent games to spice it up a bit. Admittedly, I've done the same thing before, but in the bedroom. Just ask my girlfriend. "I'm not sure he really grasps the concept." HAHA -- CONNECT FOUR HONEY, YOU LOSE AGAIN.

Keep going for the video.

