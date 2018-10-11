Skull Scissors: Scissors That Look Like A Skull

October 11, 2018

skull-scissors-1.jpg

These are the Skull Scissors created by SUCK UK and available from a variety of different stores (including The Fowndry) for around $15. You know how I feel about skulls. "You like them." I do -- they remind me of my own mortality, which I think about a lot because I make a lot of incredibly poor decisions and could die at any moment. "Are you drinking copy machine toner?" No. "Then what's in the cup?" Copy machine toner. "So...." Well it's not in my mouth right now! "What is?" A handful of tacks.

Keep going for a couple more shots of my new crafty stabbers.

skull-scissors-2.jpg

Thanks to Joselyn, who agrees everything should be made available in skull form.

  • Jenness

    I'm all about skulls. But these are too tiny AND they have blunt edges. If you're going to go for the skull the edges need to be sharp stabby points.

  • GeneralDisorder

    You know... Exactly what I want with my scary is some safety. Like... safety scissors that look like a skull. Brilliant! Or, better yet, let's make scissors so sharp it's like two shaving razors passing each other.

  • TheQiwiMan

    I'm using these to make all my Valentine's Day cards next year.

    THEY won't know those hearts were made with a skull.

    But I'LL know.

    I'll know.

