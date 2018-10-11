Skull Scissors: Scissors That Look Like A Skull

These are the Skull Scissors created by SUCK UK and available from a variety of different stores (including The Fowndry) for around $15. You know how I feel about skulls. "You like them." I do -- they remind me of my own mortality, which I think about a lot because I make a lot of incredibly poor decisions and could die at any moment. "Are you drinking copy machine toner?" No. "Then what's in the cup?" Copy machine toner. "So...." Well it's not in my mouth right now! "What is?" A handful of tacks.

Keep going for a couple more shots of my new crafty stabbers.

Thanks to Joselyn, who agrees everything should be made available in skull form.