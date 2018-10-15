Savannah, Georgia Seeks Person Who Attached Googly Eyes To American Revolution Statue

October 15, 2018

googly-eyes.jpg

The city of Savannah, Georgia is seeking the person who adhered googly eyes to the American Revolution statue of Nathanael Greene in Johnson Square so they can potentially charge them with criminal trespassing instead of patting them on the back and sharing a LOL. I would have a hard time turning myself in.

The reason why it's being taken seriously is because this is a monument to a deceased person who served in the military.


Greene, who died in Georgia in 1786, was a major general under George Washington in the Continental Army. He started as a self-trained soldier who organized a local militia in Boston and eventually came to command the southern theater.

If the damage to Greene's statue is found in excess of $500, the googly eye bandit could be hit with felony charges.

Googly eyes: not everybody finds them so funny. Also they can apparently be extremely expensive to remove. Personally, I could have that statue looking better than brand new for less than the price of a shrimp po'boy. "You're not even gonna remove the eyes, are you?" Well I did promise better than brand new.

Keep going for a worthwhile closeup of the googles.

googly-eyes-statue-2.jpg

Thanks to Taylor, who agrees there are very few things that googly eyes don't improve.

Footage Of Boston Dynamics' Spot Robot Being Field-Tested At Construction Sites

Previous Story

So That's What That Sounds Like: Baby Caracal Cat Kitten Screaming For Food

Next Story
  • Jenness

    What did they adhere it with? Why can't they just pop those things right off?

  • ShartInYourJacuzzi

    "The reason why it's being taken seriously is because this is a monument to a deceased person who served in the military."

    ...but if it wasn't a military person, FUCK 'EM.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Yup, gross.

  • Douchy McDouche

    I bet if Banksy did it they'd give him the key to the city.

  • Jesus H. Presley ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ™

    Nah, he's British, so F#ck him!

  • Megatron Jenkins

    Only after he shreds the ribbon it's attached to.

  • Closet Nerd

    I like to put googly eyes on the "O" on stop signs near my house.
    For some reason, people seem to be more likely to stop

  • James Mcelroy

    I don't have a problem with googly eyes, but why not just use scotch tape or something, to keep a LOL from turning into a potential felony. I do have a problem with vandalism and desecration.

  • ShartInYourJacuzzi

    I hope they did epoxy them on. Because no one has a sense of humor any more ever at all.

  • The googley eyes don't have epoxy adhesive. It basically IS scotch tape.The $500 number is ridiculous.

  • James Mcelroy

    unless someone did epoxy/super glue them on.

  • Ez

    I read the story again thinking I'd missed something where they soldered them on or something. Yeah, googly eye adhesive is super weak. I'm surprised they didn't just fall off already.

  • MustacheHam

    I fancy his new eye-wear, it can also allow him to serve his nation beyond the grave as an earthquake detector.

  • Wooder

    I like them it adds "character". Plus I think they follow you...

    And can't they just dust for fingerprints on the eyes, most people push them on with a finger. Otherwise we are dealing with a "Perverted Googly Bandit"

    Plus if the eyes are shaking don't come knocking!

  • GeneralDisorder

    Fingering isn't an exact science.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: body parts, breaking the law breaking the law, googly eyes, improving things, it belongs in a museum!, modding things, so that's what that looks like, statue, there -- much better, this is important, we're angry about it!, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post