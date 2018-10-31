'RIP', A Trippy Skeletal Animation For Halloween

October 31, 2018

This is 'RIP', a trippy animation created by Cyriak Harris in the spirit of Halloween that features a bunch of skeletons dancing around and getting all freaky deaky. SO MANY SKULLS. Did you count all the skulls? I counted all the skulls. "How many were there?" Too many to count. The video is pretty weird, but I like it, which is similar to how I feel about you. "But I'm not weird." LOLOL.

Keep going for the video while your friends and I all have a good laugh about how not weird you are. Also, my favorite skeleton animation of all time has to be the skeleton song played after Guybrush Threepwood cracks his head trying to climb the treehouse in Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees it's hard to beat the 1929 'The Skeleton Dance' Silly Symphony cartoon short from Disney.

Real Products That Exist: An Armored, Bulletproof Liquor Cabinet

Previous Story

Alladin's Genie: One-Legged Paralympian Josh Sundquist's Halloween Costume

Next Story

  • It's good, but it's no "Cows"....
    ;-)

  • Extraordinary

    Cyriak is such a mastermind!

  • The_Wretched

    Vitamin D, it's good for you and avoids those bent bones.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Is anyone else surprised to learn that Cyriak is still alive?

  • Closet Nerd

    That is trippy!

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Rest in pieces.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animation, everybody needs a hobby, freaky deaky, halloween, having a great time, i think the devil just spoke to me, living your best death, oh wow, skeletons, skulls, so that's what that looks like, sure why not, this is halloween this is halloween, video, what did i just watch (and can i find one for every holiday?)
Previous Post
Next Post