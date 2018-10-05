Receptionist Opens Remote Sliding Doors Just As A Little Girl Is About To Fall Face-First Into Them

This is a video of a building receptionist hitting the open button for a pair of remotely controlled sliding glass doors right before a little girl accidentally tries to eat them. Was he actually opening them because he saw she was about to hit them, or just opening them because he saw people coming? I don't know. What I do know is if that had been me I would have been asleep behind the desk with a newspaper over my face just like in the cartoons. The sound of the girl making a quick buck from the Tooth Fairy later that night probably would have been enough to make me stir, but not enough wake me. I'm a heavy sleeper -- just ask my girlfriend. "If there's ever a fire at night I'm leaving him." Wait, what? "Actually I'm planning on leaving regardless." WHAT IS THIS ABOUT?!

Keep going for the whole video, complete with slow-mo replay.

Thanks again to hairless, who informed me his parents purposefully let him run into glass doors to teach him valuable life lessons.